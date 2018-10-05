Walkout suddenly gives Missouri town rival newspapers

BUTLER (AP) - The weekly newspaper in the 4,200-resident Missouri city of Butler suddenly has a new rival with staffers quite familiar with the longstanding publication.

The Kansas City Star reports the five editorial members of The News Xpress finished putting out the paper on Feb. 9, turned in their resignations and launched a competing newspaper just doors away from their former employer.

As the owner of the new weekly called The Messenger, Lee Anna Schowengerdt doesn't think The News XPress's ownership should have been taken by surprise. She suggested that the tenor of the newspaper changed when its patriarch owner died in 2012 and left it in the hands of son Jon Peters.

Peters says he doesn't need sympathy, just workers.