Waller Continues To Commute And Cheer

7 years 1 month 3 weeks ago Tuesday, May 03 2011 May 3, 2011 Tuesday, May 03, 2011 3:38:00 PM CDT May 03, 2011 in Tiger Talk
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - The Capitol City X5 Cheer Squad traveled to Orlando, Florida to cheer in the world competition this past weekend. While that may seem like a long trek for some, it's nothing new for one of the girls.

Cheerleader Alyssa Waller takes the train from St. Louis several times a week for cheer practice. Waller explains that she has been cheering since second grade and doesn't let the distance between her home and the gym get in the way.

Waller says the travel gets tiring, but her teammates are always there to keep pushing her. "I know these girls, that it means a lot to them, as much as it means to me, so being on this team isn't just for me, it's for them too. They're my family" said Waller. As long as she has her family, she will have a lot to keep cheering about.

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 76°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 12 active weather alerts
10am 75°
11am 79°
12pm 85°
1pm 90°