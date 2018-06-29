Walmart Celebrity Greeter Retires in Sedalia

SEDALIA - Walmart local celebrity Clyde Smith retired Wednesday from his people greeter position.

Sedalia residents call the greeter "Smitty," and they did so often as he greeted shoppers coming through the supercenter's doors. He took a special interest in young people--including teenagers.

Sedalia Walmart Manager Dan Rodenbaugh said, "He always takes an interest in the teenagers. He asks them how school's going. Are they doing alright? I think that's a big key--just showing some interest."

"Sometimes they got things on their mind--maybe the day didn't go well," said Smith. "One day this guy come in the door on the other side. I said 'Have a nice day.' He was in the store and when he went back out, I said, 'Have a great night, guy. Enjoy it.' You know what he did? He made a U-turn, come back through this door, and threw (some) dollar bills in the cart and said, 'Here's a tip.' I said, 'Sir I don't take tips. I get paid to be nice.' He said, 'Guess what? You're the only guy that's been nice to me all day.'"

Smith's fans and friends extend beyond just Sedalia. He has more than 18,000 fans on two different Facebook pages. MacKenzie Westpahl and Leann Sebring each created the Facebook pages for their favorite Walmart greeter because they was so moved by Smith's kind words.

And most said it was not just "Hi" and "Bye" that made the man, but what happened in between that made Smitty a social phenomenon in Sedalia.