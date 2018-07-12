Walmart Express Opening Near MU Campus

COLUMBIA - A new Walmart Express will open on Ninth Street in downtown Columbia, across from the MU campus.

The smaller format store will be more than 3,500-square-feet, featuring a pharmacy and fresh groceries. The store's general merchandise will be tailored to the campus.

The store plans to hire 10 workers.

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony with community leaders on Wednesday, Jan. 8, to celebrate the store's grand opening. On Saturday, Jan. 25, a big family welcome will allow customers to meet the store manager and enjoy family activities. The celebration starts at noon and ends at 3 p.m.

The store will be open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A Walmart spokesperson told KOMU 8 News the store is one of only a few Walmart Express stores in the country near a college campus.