Walmart heiress' Columbia home burglarized

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police said Thursday someone broke into the home on 1500 East Nifong Blvd. Wednesday, which property tax records indicate belongs to Walmart heiress Nancy Laurie and her husband, Bill.

Police took what was originally a robbery call at 8:46 p.m. Later, police indicated the home was burglarized, meaning no one was home at the time.

CPD said a male victim, who they would not name, came home and found a burglar was already inside. They said when the victim came home, the suspect ran off.