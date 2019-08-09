Walmart pulls violent game displays but will still sell guns

5 hours 35 minutes 56 seconds ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 2:32:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Walmart has ordered workers to remove video game signs and displays that depict violence from stores nationwide after 22 people died in a shooting at one of its Texas stores but will continue to sell guns. 

In an internal memo, the retailer told employees to remove any violent marketing material, unplug Xbox and PlayStation consoles that show violent video games and turn off any violence depicted on screens in its electronics departments.

Employees also were asked to shut off hunting season videos in the sporting goods department where guns are sold. "Remove from the salesfloor or turn off these items immediately," the memo said.

Walmart will still sell the violent video games and hasn't made any changes to its gun sales policy, despite pressure from workers, politicians and activists to do so.

"We've taken this action out of respect for the incidents of the past week," Walmart spokeswoman Tara House said in an email. She declined to answer any questions beyond the statement.

"That is a non-answer and a non-solution," said Thomas Marshall, who works at Walmart's e-commerce division in San Bruno, California, and has helped organize a petition to get the company to stop selling guns. He said they plan to email the petition, which has more than 53,000 signatures, to Walmart CEO Doug McMillon on Friday.

After the massacre at the El Paso Walmart this weekend, McMillon said the company "will be thoughtful and deliberate in our responses."

After the mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida, high school last year, Walmart Inc. banned sales of firearms and ammunition to people younger than 21. It had stopped selling AR-15s and other semi-automatic weapons in 2015, citing weak sales.

The massacre in El Paso was followed by another shooting hours later in Dayton, Ohio, that killed nine people.

President Donald Trump blamed "gruesome and grisly video games" for encouraging violence Monday, but there is no known link between violent video games and violent acts.

The United States has had 254 mass shootings —instances of four or more people being shot in individual outbreaks — in 2019, according to the Gun Violence Archive. That's more mass shootings than days so far this year.

Scott Galloway, a marketing professor at New York University, said the move to hide violent imagery in stores was "a cheap attempt to distract consumers and the media from the real issue, which is, Walmart continues to sell guns."

Other companies have made changes after the shootings. ESPN postponed the airing of an esports competition for shooting game "Apex Legends." And NBC Universal pulled some ads for its upcoming movie "The Hunt," which depicted characters hunting and shooting at each other.

The killings have put the country on edge.

On Thursday, panicked shoppers fled a Walmart in Springfield, Missouri, after a man carrying a rifle and wearing body armor walked around the store before being stopped by an off-duty firefighter. No shots were fired and the man was arrested after surrendering.

On Friday, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat running for president, blasted Walmart in a tweet.

"The weapons they sell are killing their own customers and employees. No profit is worth those lives. Do the right thing —stop selling guns," she wrote.

More News

Grid
List

Investigators release tentative identification on body found in suitcase
Investigators release tentative identification on body found in suitcase
COLUMBIA — The McDonald County Sheriff's Office in southwest Missouri confirmed Friday it made a tentative identification of a woman's... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 7:00:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

State Historical Society prepares for grand opening
State Historical Society prepares for grand opening
COLUMBIA - The State Historical Society of Missouri will have it's grand opening on Saturday at 10 AM in its... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 6:08:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

Police seek help after "concerning" message found in Petro-Mart bathroom
Police seek help after "concerning" message found in Petro-Mart bathroom
COLUMBIA - Police are asking for the public's help identifying a person who might be at risk. ... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 3:53:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Suspect charged in Springfield Walmart gun incident
UPDATE: Suspect charged in Springfield Walmart gun incident
SPRINGFIELD — On Friday, the Greene County Prosecuting Attorney announced 20-year-old Dimitriy N. Andreychenko from Springfield is facing a charge... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 3:27:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

Family of Melissa Peskey creates GoFundMe Page for $10,000 reward
Family of Melissa Peskey creates GoFundMe Page for $10,000 reward
COOPER COUNTY - The family of Melissa Peskey, a Sioux Falls mother who was shot and killed while driving through... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 3:26:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

Auditor Nicole Galloway files paperwork for gubernatorial run
Auditor Nicole Galloway files paperwork for gubernatorial run
JEFFERSON CITY - State Auditor Nicole Galloway filed paperwork with the Missouri Ethics commission Friday indicating the formation of a... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 2:39:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

Walmart pulls violent game displays but will still sell guns
Walmart pulls violent game displays but will still sell guns
NEW YORK (AP) - Walmart has ordered workers to remove video game signs and displays that depict violence from stores... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 2:32:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

Police: El Paso shooting suspect said he targeted Mexicans
Police: El Paso shooting suspect said he targeted Mexicans
EL PASO, Texas (AP) - Authorities say the 21-year-old man accused of carrying out the deadly mass shooting at an... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 1:38:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

Michael Brown's father seeks new investigation into killing
Michael Brown's father seeks new investigation into killing
CLAYTON (AP) — On the fifth anniversary of Michael Brown's death in Ferguson, his father urged St. Louis... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 1:32:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

After Springfield scare, law expert breaks down Missouri's open carry laws
After Springfield scare, law expert breaks down Missouri's open carry laws
COLUMBIA - An incident in which a man carrying a firearm was arrested at a Walmart in Missouri on Thursday... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 1:02:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

Mizzou to sell alcohol during football season
Mizzou to sell alcohol during football season
COLUMBIA - Mizzou football fans can now continue the tailgating experience inside the stadium. On Friday, the university announced... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 12:16:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

Police investigating armed robbery in north Columbia
Police investigating armed robbery in north Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened late Thursday in the north part of the city. ... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 10:01:34 AM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Driver identified in deadly three-truck crash on I-70
UPDATE: Driver identified in deadly three-truck crash on I-70
COOPER COUNTY - State troopers released the name of the man who died in the early Friday morning crash on... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 8:00:00 AM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

Know before you go: Highway work to impact Jefferson City traffic
Know before you go: Highway work to impact Jefferson City traffic
JEFFERSON CITY - MoDOT will reduce one direction of Highway 54 to one lane as it performs routine maintenance --... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 2:03:00 AM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

Over 500 without power in Miller County
Over 500 without power in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY — 545 customers were without power in Miller County Thursday night. The Miller County Sheriff's Office said... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, August 08 2019 Aug 8, 2019 Thursday, August 08, 2019 10:23:00 PM CDT August 08, 2019 in News

Advocates push for sidewalk near Moberly schools
Advocates push for sidewalk near Moberly schools
MOBERLY - An advocacy group in Moberly is pushing for a sidewalk on Kwix Road and Pig-N-Bun Road, near the... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 08 2019 Aug 8, 2019 Thursday, August 08, 2019 7:07:00 PM CDT August 08, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Suspect in two-county chase, gunfire exchange identified
UPDATE: Suspect in two-county chase, gunfire exchange identified
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Police have identified the man who died following a car chase and gunfire exchange near New Bloomfield... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 08 2019 Aug 8, 2019 Thursday, August 08, 2019 4:47:00 PM CDT August 08, 2019 in News

Boone County Commission votes in favor of support building
Boone County Commission votes in favor of support building
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Commission voted on Thursday to award a $2 million bid to Little Dixie Construction to... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 08 2019 Aug 8, 2019 Thursday, August 08, 2019 3:04:00 PM CDT August 08, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 86°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 3 active weather alerts
8pm 82°
9pm 77°
10pm 75°
11pm 73°