Walmart to stop selling handgun ammunition

20 hours 49 minutes 26 seconds ago Tuesday, September 03 2019 Sep 3, 2019 Tuesday, September 03, 2019 12:31:00 PM CDT September 03, 2019 in News
By: Anne D'Innocenzio, Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart says it will discontinue the sale of handgun ammunition and also publicly request that customers refrain from openly carrying firearms in stores even where state laws allow it.

The announcement comes just days after a mass shooting claimed seven lives in Odessa, Texas and follows two other back-to-back shootings last month, one of them at a Walmart store.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based discounter said Tuesday it will stop selling short-barrel and handgun ammunition after it runs out of its current inventory. It will also discontinue handgun sales in Alaska, marking its complete exit from handguns and allowing it to focus on hunting rifles and related ammunition only.

"We have a long heritage as a company of serving responsible hunters and sportsmen and women, and we're going to continue doing so," according to a memo by Walmart's CEO Doug McMillon that will be circulated to employees Tuesday afternoon.

Last month, a gunman entered a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, killing 22 people with an AK-style firearm that Walmart already bans the sale of and marking the deadliest shooting in the company's history. Texas became an open carry state in 2016, allowing people to openly carry firearms in public.

Walmart's moves will reduce its market share of ammunition from around 20% to a range of about 6% to 9%, according to Tuesday's memo. About half of its more than 4,000 U.S. stores sell firearms.

The nation's largest retailer has been facing increasing pressure to change its gun policies by gun control activists, employees and politicians after the El Paso shooting and a second unrelated shooting in Dayton, Ohio that killed nine people. A few days before that, two Walmart workers were killed by another worker at a store in Southaven, Mississippi.

In the aftermath of the El Paso shooting, Walmart ordered workers to remove video game signs and displays that depict violence from stores nationwide. But that fell well short of demands for the retailer to stop selling firearms entirely. Critics have also wanted Walmart to stop supporting politicians backed by the National Rifle Association.

The retailer has long found itself in an awkward spot with its customers and gun enthusiasts. Many of its stores are located in rural areas where hunters are depend on Walmart to get their equipment. Walmart is trying to walk a fine line by trying to embrace its hunting heritage while being a more responsible retailer.

With its new policy on "open carry," McMillon noted in his memo that individuals have tried to make a statement by carrying weapons into its stores just to frighten workers and customers. But there are well-intentioned customers acting lawfully who have also inadvertently caused a store to be evacuated and local law enforcement to be called to respond.

He says Walmart will continue to treat "law-abiding customers with respect" and it will have a "non-confrontational approach."

Walmart says it hopes to use its weight to help other retailers by sharing its best practices like software that it uses for background checks. And the company, which in 2015 stopped selling assault rifles like the AR-rifles used in several mass shootings, urged more debate on the reauthorization of the assault weapons ban. McMillon says Walmart will send letters to the White House and the Congressional leadership that calls for action on these "common sense" measures.

"In a complex situation lacking a simple solution, we are trying to take constructive steps to reduce the risk that events like these will happen again," McMillon wrote in his memo. "The status quo is unacceptable."

Over the last 15 years, Walmart had expanded beyond its hunting and fishing roots, carrying items like assault rifles in response to increasing demand. But particularly since 2015, often coinciding with major public mass shootings, the company has made moves to curb the sale of ammunition and guns.

Walmart announced in February 2018 that it would no longer sell firearms and ammunition to people younger than 21 and also removed items resembling assault-style rifles from its website. Those moves were prompted by the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people.

In 2015, Walmart stopped selling semi-automatic weapons like the AR-15 style rifle, the type used in the Dayton shooting. The retailer also doesn't sell large-capacity magazines, handguns (except in Alaska) or bump stocks, nor the AK-style firearm that was used by the El Paso shooter.

In the mid-1990s, Walmart stopped selling handguns with the exception of Alaska.

Two dead after head-on crash in Cole County
Two dead after head-on crash in Cole County
COLE COUNTY - Two people are dead and four others are seriously injured after a head-on crash in Cole County... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, September 04 2019 Sep 4, 2019 Wednesday, September 04, 2019 4:53:00 AM CDT September 04, 2019

Mothers who lost sons to hazing make stop at MU
Mothers who lost sons to hazing make stop at MU
COLUMBIA – Two mothers who lost their sons to hazing are making a stop at the University of Missouri Wednesday... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, September 03 2019 Sep 3, 2019 Tuesday, September 03, 2019 10:59:00 PM CDT September 03, 2019

Four law enforcement agencies execute search warrant
Four law enforcement agencies execute search warrant
HOLTS SUMMIT - Multiple law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant Tuesday night in the 300 block of South Summit... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, September 03 2019 Sep 3, 2019 Tuesday, September 03, 2019 10:42:00 PM CDT September 03, 2019

Pentagon approves military construction cash for border wall
Pentagon approves military construction cash for border wall
WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Tuesday approved the use of $3.6 billion in funding from... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, September 03 2019 Sep 3, 2019 Tuesday, September 03, 2019 10:04:36 PM CDT September 03, 2019

Gasconade County sees increase in burglaries
Gasconade County sees increase in burglaries
HERMANN – Power tools, fishing equipment, picture frames and trees are just a few of the things that have been... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, September 03 2019 Sep 3, 2019 Tuesday, September 03, 2019 9:39:00 PM CDT September 03, 2019

Columbia City Council weighs budget cuts
Columbia City Council weighs budget cuts
COLUMBIA - A main focus at Columbia City Council Tuesday night was the proposed 2020 budget. One of the controversial... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, September 03 2019 Sep 3, 2019 Tuesday, September 03, 2019 9:05:00 PM CDT September 03, 2019

Fulton Public Schools short on classroom space
Fulton Public Schools short on classroom space
FULTON - Fulton Public Schools, K-5, are out of classroom space. "The main problem with space, is that we... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, September 03 2019 Sep 3, 2019 Tuesday, September 03, 2019 7:24:00 PM CDT September 03, 2019

New director named for Truman VA
New director named for Truman VA
COLUMBIA - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs named Dr. Patricia Hall the new director of the Truman VA Hospital... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, September 03 2019 Sep 3, 2019 Tuesday, September 03, 2019 5:16:00 PM CDT September 03, 2019

Boonville Police asking for help in search for missing teen
Boonville Police asking for help in search for missing teen
BOONVILLE - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen. Jamariah Bell, 15, reportedly ran... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, September 03 2019 Sep 3, 2019 Tuesday, September 03, 2019 3:51:00 PM CDT September 03, 2019

Columbia's $2 million I-70 bridge investment set to improve economy
Columbia's $2 million I-70 bridge investment set to improve economy
COLUMBIA - The City Council is voting tonight to confirm whether the city will allocate $2 million for the new... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, September 03 2019 Sep 3, 2019 Tuesday, September 03, 2019 3:34:00 PM CDT September 03, 2019

FEMA wraps up Jefferson City repair advising
FEMA wraps up Jefferson City repair advising
JEFFERSON CITY - FEMA officials gave people their last bit of rebuilding advice Tuesday. FEMA set up booths at... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, September 03 2019 Sep 3, 2019 Tuesday, September 03, 2019 2:58:00 PM CDT September 03, 2019

Labor Day weekend crash fatalities down from last year
Labor Day weekend crash fatalities down from last year
COLUMBIA - The number of people killed on Missouri roads this Labor Day weekend dropped by more than half from... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, September 03 2019 Sep 3, 2019 Tuesday, September 03, 2019 2:38:00 PM CDT September 03, 2019

UPDATE: Arrest made in connection with I-70 shooting
UPDATE: Arrest made in connection with I-70 shooting
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department made an arrest in connection with a shooting on I-70 just east of Stadium... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 02 2019 Sep 2, 2019 Monday, September 02, 2019 9:10:00 PM CDT September 02, 2019

Ameren workers traveling to East Coast to provide aid for Hurricane Dorian
Ameren workers traveling to East Coast to provide aid for Hurricane Dorian
ST. LOUIS - Ameren Missouri announced it is sending workers to provide aid as Hurricane Dorian approaches the East Coast.... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 02 2019 Sep 2, 2019 Monday, September 02, 2019 7:51:00 PM CDT September 02, 2019

Main break leaves Jefferson City residents without water
Main break leaves Jefferson City residents without water
JEFFERSON CITY - A main break on West High Street left Jefferson City residents waterless and with a gaping hole... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 02 2019 Sep 2, 2019 Monday, September 02, 2019 5:03:00 PM CDT September 02, 2019

UPDATE: MSHP identifies missing teen found in Missouri River near Jefferson City
UPDATE: MSHP identifies missing teen found in Missouri River near Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has confirmed it found the body of a missing teen in the... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 02 2019 Sep 2, 2019 Monday, September 02, 2019 3:11:00 PM CDT September 02, 2019

Columbia may increase inspection fees for restaurants again
Columbia may increase inspection fees for restaurants again
COLUMBIA - Bangkok Gardens, a Thai restaurant in downtown Columbia, is one of many businesses that will be paying more... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 02 2019 Sep 2, 2019 Monday, September 02, 2019 2:02:00 PM CDT September 02, 2019
