Walnut Street Closed for Garage Artwork Installation

COLUMBIA - Construction workers installed a large statue on Walnut Street Thursday. It will adorn the Short Street Garage. The section of Walnut Street was closed all day because of the construction.

The statue is called "Tidal Murmur." It measures out to be 40 feet long, 20 feet wide and 18 feet high.

City council approved the $58,000 project in October, 2012. It is part of a city program where, for every construction or remodeling of a city building more than $1 million, one percent of that budget will go toward art. The one-percent budget for the garage is $83,000. The extra money will go toward future maintenance of the piece.



Columbia is one of two Missouri cities that has a program that allows a portion of a budget to go toward artwork. The other city is Kansas City.

According to the City of Columbia's website, the garage was supposed to be completed in August. Sarah Dresser of the city's Office of Cultural Affairs said that the artwork installation is part of the final touches for the garage and should be completed soon.