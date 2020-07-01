Walt Disney Hometown Museum Opens April 1

6 years 3 months 22 hours ago Monday, March 31 2014 Mar 31, 2014 Monday, March 31, 2014 12:05:00 PM CDT March 31, 2014 in News
By: Devon Fasbinder, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

MARCELINE - The Walt Disney Hometown Museum will open Tuesday in Marceline for the 2014 season.

According to the museum's website, Marceline is Walt Disney's boyhood hometown and is now home to one of three permanent museums dedicated to Walt Disney. Another is in San Francisco called the Walt Disney Family Museum. The third is in Central Florida called One Man's Dream at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

The site says the museum has words from Walt Disney to his sister Ruth that have never been heard before. The words are part of several letters on display at the museum. Also inside are Disney's personal school desk and other artifacts of his life.

Museum Director Kaye Malins collected 3,000 artifacts from Ted Beecher, Disney's nephew to begin the museum, according to the site. The museum has historical ticket books, brochures, and more.

The museum originally opened in 2001 to commemorate what would have been Disney's 100th birthday.

For additional details about what is inside the museum, click here.

More News

Grid
List

City Council member responds to concerns over possible mask requirement in Columbia
City Council member responds to concerns over possible mask requirement in Columbia
COLUMBIA- Following Columbia Mayor Brian Treece's Tweet on Friday, many Columbia residents are asking questions about how a possible mandate... More >>
43 minutes ago Wednesday, July 01 2020 Jul 1, 2020 Wednesday, July 01, 2020 4:12:00 AM CDT July 01, 2020 in News

Bike trail opens after decades of debate
Bike trail opens after decades of debate
COLUMBIA (KBIA-FM) - After a years-long battle between local activists and the city that featured environmentalist Sutu... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 8:33:27 PM CDT June 30, 2020 in News

One year later, family remembers Jason Russell
One year later, family remembers Jason Russell
COLUMBIA -- Stock car champion Jason Russell died in a boating crash at Lake of the Ozarks on June 29,... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 8:33:00 PM CDT June 30, 2020 in News

Family of Ahmonta Harris sues county for records related to his death
Family of Ahmonta Harris sues county for records related to his death
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - The family of Ahmonta Harris filed a lawsuit against Boone County on Tuesday in an effort... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 8:26:00 PM CDT June 30, 2020 in News

Former Fulton, Sweet Springs hospital executive indicted for $1.4 billion in fraud
Former Fulton, Sweet Springs hospital executive indicted for $1.4 billion in fraud
COLUMBIA - A former Miami-based health care executive who managed hospitals in Fulton and Sweet Springs faces 23 federal counts,... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 7:17:00 PM CDT June 30, 2020 in News

Missouri lawmakers discuss Medicaid expansion
Missouri lawmakers discuss Medicaid expansion
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri lawmakers discussed the financial implications of an amendment that would expand Medicaid eligibility for people within... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 6:22:00 PM CDT June 30, 2020 in News

UPDATE: One arrested after early morning police chase
UPDATE: One arrested after early morning police chase
COLUMBIA — A man is in custody after a police pursuit Thursday morning. At about 9:30 a.m., officers were... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 5:42:00 PM CDT June 30, 2020 in News

MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. ... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 5:16:00 PM CDT June 30, 2020 in News

Fall high school sports season up in the air
Fall high school sports season up in the air
COLUMBIA — The fall athletics season is rapidly approaching, but local coaches and players still don't know what to expect.... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 5:00:00 PM CDT June 30, 2020 in News

2021 budget sees millions in education cuts
2021 budget sees millions in education cuts
JEFFERSON CITY — The 2021 fiscal year will see nearly $450 million in restrictions, Gov. Parson announced during Tuesday's press... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 4:56:00 PM CDT June 30, 2020 in News

Power restored for many in west Columbia
Power restored for many in west Columbia
COLUMBIA —As of 3 p.m., power remains out for 347 Columbia customers, according to the City of Columbia's outage map.... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 1:33:00 PM CDT June 30, 2020 in News

Jefferson City police link mall fight to arson charges
Jefferson City police link mall fight to arson charges
JEFFERSON CITY — Jefferson City police released more information about a shots fired call at the Capital Mall on Friday.... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 12:36:00 PM CDT June 30, 2020 in News

How your mental health can affect your immune system
How your mental health can affect your immune system
(CNN) -- Visaysha Harris had big plans when the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States. Her college graduation and a... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 11:17:44 AM CDT June 30, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Fire damages buildings, vehicles in Boone County
Fire damages buildings, vehicles in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY - A mobile home, shed and several vehicles were on fire Monday night off of I-70 Drive NE... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 11:14:00 AM CDT June 30, 2020 in News

Suspect in Quail Drive homicide charged, booked into jail
Suspect in Quail Drive homicide charged, booked into jail
COLUMBIA - Police arrested the main suspect in a deadly May shooting on Quail Drive on Monday, more than two... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 10:57:00 AM CDT June 30, 2020 in News

Tired of waiting for unemployment benefits, Missourians seek answers
Tired of waiting for unemployment benefits, Missourians seek answers
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations Division of Employment Security is handling a record number... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 10:54:00 AM CDT June 30, 2020 in News

Couple points guns at protesters marching in Central West End to call for Mayor Krewson to resign
Couple points guns at protesters marching in Central West End to call for Mayor Krewson to resign
ST. LOUIS — A man and a woman pointed guns at protesters who marched through the Central West End Sunday... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 7:59:00 AM CDT June 30, 2020 in News

One CPS parent feels comfortable with new classroom requirements
One CPS parent feels comfortable with new classroom requirements
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools announced on June 29 students will have to wear masks to school for the upcoming... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 7:56:00 AM CDT June 30, 2020 in Top Stories
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 71°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
5am 73°
6am 72°
7am 72°
8am 74°