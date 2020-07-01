Walt Disney Hometown Museum Opens April 1

MARCELINE - The Walt Disney Hometown Museum will open Tuesday in Marceline for the 2014 season.

According to the museum's website, Marceline is Walt Disney's boyhood hometown and is now home to one of three permanent museums dedicated to Walt Disney. Another is in San Francisco called the Walt Disney Family Museum. The third is in Central Florida called One Man's Dream at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

The site says the museum has words from Walt Disney to his sister Ruth that have never been heard before. The words are part of several letters on display at the museum. Also inside are Disney's personal school desk and other artifacts of his life.

Museum Director Kaye Malins collected 3,000 artifacts from Ted Beecher, Disney's nephew to begin the museum, according to the site. The museum has historical ticket books, brochures, and more.

The museum originally opened in 2001 to commemorate what would have been Disney's 100th birthday.

