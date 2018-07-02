Wandering Bull Still on Loose

CAPE GIRARDEAU - A southeast Missouri cattle rancher is acquitted of charges he let his Angus bull to wander and mate with his neighbor's cows. And more than three months later, the bull is still at large. Robert Weber of Jackson was charged with misdemeanor animal abuse, but a judge found that the state failed to prove Weber willfully did not control his bull. Weber's neighbor, Scott Schnurbusch, said during a trial this week his 12 cows were enhanced with hormones to receive harvested embryos. But a fence did not stop the amorous bull from meeting up with his cows on Sept. 10. The bull has not been seen or heard of since the day he visited the cows, so Weber's in the market for another bull to take care of his 38 cows the old-fashioned way.