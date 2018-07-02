Wanted felon arrested in Osage County for meth possession

OSAGE COUNTY - The Osage Sheriff's Office arrested a wanted felon out of Callaway County Thursday night.

According to the Osage County Sheriff's Office, deputies received information that 26-year-old Shane W. Vandelicht of Fulton was at a home on Highway 89 North near Highway 50.

Vandelicht had an active felon warrant for his arrest as a result of failing to appear in court on charges related to kidnapping and second degree domestic assault.

After refusing to exit the residence, deputies found and arrested him inside the home.

Melissa G. Love, 46 of Linn and Robert P. Miller, 39 of Linn were also taken into custody on hindering prosecution of a felony.