Wanted felon at large after fleeing Boone County crash
BOONE COUNTY - MSHP officials confirmed a wanted felon is still on the run after fleeing a Boone County crash Saturday morning.
Sgt. Scott White said troopers responded to reports of a non-injury, single-car crash on Highway 63 just south of Mt. Pleasant around 9 a.m.
White said troopers were told the male driver fled the scene. Troopers investigated and found the man was wanted on felony and misdemeanor warrants for drug violations.
Troopers actively searched for him until noon.
White said they were unable to find the man but will continue to follow up.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Nearly 40 city of Columbia computers found new homes with low-income families today. Organized by the Voluntary... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Some Missouri inmates sentenced to life without parole could get a shot at a parole hearing... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - MSHP officials confirmed a wanted felon is still on the run after fleeing a Boone County crash... More >>
in
CLAYTON (AP) — A former Catholic priest is facing new charges a decade after being declared sexually violent and admitting... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - A mother and daughter are recovering after a crash on Highway 63 Saturday morning. MSHP crash... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia College's Black Business Expo is highlighting over 30 black-owned businesses from across the Mid-Missouri area as a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Multiple businesses around Peachtree Drive were broken into Saturday morning. The French Laundry is the only one... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Who can resist a table filled with popular treats sold by young girls eager to make their goals... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — A Columbia Police Department detective detailed a murder suspect’s admission, and the case’s connection to community activist Ahmonta... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump was in full deflection mode. The Democrats had blamed Russia for the hacking and... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - Route E in Boone County was closed for about an hour Friday evening after a one-car crash... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Court records say a Kansas City man fatally shot a woman after she made a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A fire broke out in the back of an advanced disposal garbage truck at around 2:10 pm on... More >>
in
CAMDEN COUNTY- A Camden County home was completely lost after an early morning fire on Friday. Mid-County Fire Protection... More >>
in
CENTRALIA — New numbers released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture suggest soybean farmers in mid-Missouri and elsewhere might be... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man accused of killing a woman in a head-on crash while fleeing from another wreck is... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — In less than a week, downtown Columbia will be filled with people attending the annual True/False Film Fest.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A recent report shows Columbia hasn't made much improvement when it comes to creating a safe and friendly... More >>
in