Wanted felon at large after fleeing Boone County crash

BOONE COUNTY - MSHP officials confirmed a wanted felon is still on the run after fleeing a Boone County crash Saturday morning.

Sgt. Scott White said troopers responded to reports of a non-injury, single-car crash on Highway 63 just south of Mt. Pleasant around 9 a.m.

White said troopers were told the male driver fled the scene. Troopers investigated and found the man was wanted on felony and misdemeanor warrants for drug violations.

Troopers actively searched for him until noon.

White said they were unable to find the man but will continue to follow up.