Wanted fugitive surrenders after standoff in Audrain County

From left, Shane Kerpash and Jennifer Payne.

MEXICO — A wanted fugitive surrendered to Audrain County deputies Saturday morning after a standoff overnight.

According to Major Matt Oller, a sheriff of Lincoln County notified the Audrain County Sheriff's Office Friday evening about a wanted fugitive who fled their department earlier in the day.

Overnight, deputies located Shane Kerpash, 38, of Troy at a motel in Mexico. His vehicle was found at the Value Inn Motel along South Clark Street.

Deputies patrolled throughout the night and around 5 a.m. called out to Kerpash to surrender, receiving no response. Kerpash finally exited his room around 10 a.m. and surrendered.

Kerpash had an active probation and parole warrant out of Osage County. He was considered armed and dangerous by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies also arrested Jennifer Payne of Silex. The two will face drug charges, hindering prosecution, resisting arrest and identity theft charges in Audrain County as well as the original warrant from Osage County.