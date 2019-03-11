Wanted Kansas City fugitive found in Callaway County

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Deputies arrested a woman near Hatton wanted for methamphetamine and stealing offenses in the Kansas City area.

Laurin Pruessner, 28, of Kansas City was identified Friday during a traffic stop on the 3000 block of County Road 274. A deputy from Callaway County Sheriff's Office determined Pruessner was a wanted fugitive in Platte County and Clay County.

Pruessner was transported to the Callaway County Jail. She is being held on a court set bond of $10,500, of which is $10,000 in cash only.