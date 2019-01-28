Wanted sex offender arrested in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY - The Moberly Police Department arrested a wanted sex offender after a traffic stop Sunday.

According to a press release, a Moberly police officer stopped 55-year-old Bruce Fischer near Triple L Storage in Moberly.

During the contact, the officer discovered Fischer had four active warrants from Jackson County.

Fischer's warrants include failing to appear on public order crimes, failing to register as a sex offender and two active warrants for traffic violations. He was also found to have a stolen chainsaw in Johnson County, Iowa.

Officers received a search warrant for Fischer's vehicle and storage unit. During their search, officers found potential stolen property.

Fischer was sent to the Randolph County Justice Center.

Police said new charges will be sent to the Randolph County Prosecutor for additional review and formal filing.