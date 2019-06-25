Wanted woman arrested after swimming across river in escape

COOPER COUNTY - Deputies arrested 25-year-old Jasmine Bronger Monday afternoon after an incident Monday morning at the Harriman Hill river access in Lamine.

Officials said Bronger escaped from deputies shortly after 11 a.m., according to a Facebook post from Cooper County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation started when deputies arrested a 55-year-old Sedallia man on an outstanding warrant.

A Facebook post stated: "[the] 25 year old female which was present ran from the scene and swam across the Lamine River escaping into an adjacent wooded area."

One resident said she saw police apprehend the man before noon, but didn't know a woman was also involved until later that afternoon.

“She actually swam the Lemine River that is connecting to our property,” said homeowner Connie Gerling.

Residents remained concerned until Bronger was appredended at 4:48 p.m.

According to the Cooper County Sheriff Office Facebook post, dispatchers received a report from a local resident saying the female was walking towards their house. Deputies placed Bronger under arrest after arriving to the location.

She was arrested on an outstanding Boone County warrant for Violation of a Court Order on charges of Burglary 2nd Degree & Theft/Stealing, according to the post.