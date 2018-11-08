War Vets to March in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Calling it the March Through the Arch, veterans opposed to the war in Iraq are protesting tomorrow in St. Louis. The march will mark the closing of the Veterans for Peace National Convention which has taken place this week in St. Louis. Organizers say military families, active duty troops and Iraq veterans will be among those participating in the march that begins at 10:30 a.m. at Ninth and Cole.