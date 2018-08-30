Warden elected president of Missouri Press Association

By: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA - The third-generation publisher of an eastern Missouri newspaper has been named president of the Missouri Press Association.

Dennis Warden of Owensville is publisher of the Gasconade County Republican and president of Warden Publishing Co. He was elected Friday in Columbia at the MPA's annual convention.

He succeeds outgoing president Jim Robertson, managing editor of the Columbia Daily Tribune.

Warden became publisher and sole owner of the Republican with his wife, Connie, in 2008.

Other 2016 MPA officers and directors elected Friday include: First Vice President, Jeff Schrag, Springfield Daily Events; Second Vice President, Carol Stark, The Joplin Globe; Secretary, Michael Jensen, Sikeston Standard-Democrat; and Treasurer, Liz Irwin, Missouri Lawyers Media, St. Louis.