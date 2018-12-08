Wardsville residents urged to boil water after system pressure drop

COLE COUNTY – A boil water advisory is affecting around 1,000 customers in the small town of Wardsville.

The advisory was issued after water system pressures dropped below a certain level. The press release stressed the advisory is precautionary, and there is no evidence of contamination in the water.

Residents in the affected area should bring water to a rolling boil for 3 minutes before using for drinking or cooking. Tap water is safe for bathing and washing clothes.

The precautionary advisory will be in effect until water quality samples confirm the water is safe for consumption. Customers who have provided contact information to Missouri American Water will be notified via the company’s emergency notification system. People can also watch the Missouri American Water Facebook page for updates.