Warm Springs Ranch celebrates ten years in Boonville

BOONVLILLE - Warm Springs Ranch, where Budweiser births its legendary Clydesdale horses, is celebrating it's tenth year anniversary in Boonville.

The ranch is opening its gates for tours starting Saturday, with two available every day except Wednesday.

Ranch supervisor John Soto says the tour gives visitors an inside look at the ranch and an up close view of the horses.

The ranch is home to many of Budweiser's mares and a few stallions used to breed. During this time of year, the keepers are on constant watch for mares that are ready to give birth.

Soto said, if visitors are lucky, they may even see a foal in the first few days of life.

The ranch is open to visitors through the week after Halloween