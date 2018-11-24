Warm Springs Ranch starts holiday season with second annual Holiday Lights

Friday, November 23, 2018
By: Marina Silva, KOMU 8 News

BOONVILLE - Warm Springs Ranch, the home of Anheuser-Busch's famous Clydesdales, hosted its second annual Holiday Lights event Friday evening. 

The event took place at the breeding farm on Highway 98. The farm is open Thursday through Sunday through December 30th. 

The family-friendly event is an open house event where people from all over can get their photo taken with the Clydesdales. Guests can also get shopping done, as well as enjoy different vendors and take in the lights.

“We added a lot more lights and we opened up the stables so everyone can view the entire stadium” said David Hennen, herd manager. 

The event is different this year as guests must reserve their spot before coming to the event. You can reserve your spot here

