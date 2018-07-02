Warm Weather Brings More Traffic to Columbia Water Facilities

COLUMBIA - The warm summer weather on Tuesday brought many Columbia residents and vacationers to its water facilities.

Stephens Park security officer, Kevin Meyers, said more people have been frequenting the beach since the weather has been nice.

"It's been really warm," Meyers said. "I'm excited, I like to see people having fun. It makes my job a little harder sometimes, but mostly people do what they're supposed to and have a good time."

Josh Williams said he came with his family and is excited about the nice weather.

Another child, Orlando McDonald said he has summer school, but was there to enjoy the weather.

"It's very hot," McDonald said. "But the water was very cold and later it was very warm."

Baseball Little League Coordinator, Samuel Brady, of Douglass Park said it has been pretty crowded at the pool so far, but today there was less traffic.

"On a nice day like this, I don't know why the pool is pretty empty," Brady said.

One visitor said she was there with her kids for the baseball game and said it was the perfect day for baseball.