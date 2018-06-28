Warm weather draws huge crowds for Columbia Polar Plunge

COLUMBIA - Hundreds of people came out to Bass Pro Shop lake Saturday afternoon to make an unseasonably warm Polar Plunge.

The Plunge began at 2 p.m. with teams dressed to the nines in fun and creative costumes. Batwoman, the Joker and Robin even made appearances. The weather was so pleasant, teams of people were even tailgating before the jump.

Robyn Kaufman, a plunger from Columbia, said the chilly jump brings people together.

"The athletes and other are all dressed up and having a great time," Kaufman said. "It just help remember we are more alike than different."

Tim Schuster, a polar plunge coordinator, said this is the warmest plunge he's ever lead.

"I've been working for Special Olympics for ten years, " Schuster said. "This is the warmest one I've ever been a part of."

The annual Plunge raises money for the Special Olympics. Normally, participants jump into chilly water in frigid temperatures.