Warmer Weather Keeps People Busy Outside

COLUMBIA - Tuesday's unseasonably hot weather brought many people out of their homes and outside on the streets. Downtown Columbia was full of people enjoying the weather. Many enjoyed eating outside with friends.

One Moberly High School teacher, Ben Jamerson, said he took his Adaptive Physical Education kids out for a walk today to enjoy the weather. Jamerson also enjoyed dinner and YogoLuv with friends.

"I'm hanging out with some awesome people and the weather is great," Jamerson said. "Been outside most of the day been inside some of it too, it's been great."

One woman, Hallie Galvan, said she enjoyed the weather at Sparky's because the warmer weather is a lot better than it was last week.

"If the weather wasn't this nice still, I would probably be sitting in my room watching Netflix," Galvan said.

One mother, Heather Cummins, said she enjoyed a day at Flatbranch Park with her kids after a harsh winter.

"We went to Flatbranch Park and played in the sprayground and then we came up to eat ice cream at Sparky's," Cummins said.

The temperature reached 89 degrees Tuesday, the highest so far this season.