Warming Centers and Shelters Open for Those in Need

7 years 9 months 10 hours ago Wednesday, December 15 2010 Dec 15, 2010 Wednesday, December 15, 2010 6:54:26 AM CST December 15, 2010 in News
COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services coordinates a network of warming and cooling centers in the
community. There are several locations in Columbia available to those who need shelter from the extreme cold. Warming Centers are available to the general public during the building's normal business hours. The public is allowed access to public areas, such as lobbies, restrooms, drinking fountains, etc. Columbia's warming centers include:

ARC (Activity and Recreation Center)                                  
1707West Ash Street                   
573.874.7700

Armory Sports and Community Center                                    
701 East Ash Street                       
573.874.7466

Boone County Government Center                                        
801East Walnut                              
573.886.4305

Columbia/Boone City Dept of Public Health & Human Services    1005 West
Worley                         
573.874.7488

Columbia Public Library                                               
100West Broadway                       
573.443.3161

Missouri United Methodist Church                                      
204South 9th Street                      
573.443.3111

Salvation Army                                                        
1108West Ash Street            
573.442.3229

Salvation Army Harbor House                                           
602North Ann                                 
573.442.1984     

St. Francis House                                                     
901Rangeline                    
573.875.4913

Official Shelters provide sleeping accommodations. These locations may
or may not include meals. Columbia?s official shelters include:

New Life Evangelistic Center- men                                     
901Wilkes Blvd                               
573.875.0603

Rainbow House- children only                                          
1611Towne Dr                                
573.474.3558

Salvation Army Harbor House                                           
602North Ann                                 
573.442.1984

St. Francis House- men                                                
901Rangeline                           
573.875.4913

True North- victims of domestic violence                              
573.875.1369

Welcome Home- veterans                                                
1206Rangeline                                
573.443.8001

In order to reduce cold weather threats, consider these simple precautions:Dress warm and stay dry. Wear a hat, scarf and mittens. Stay dry to prevent excess heat loss from the body. Do not ignore shivering. Shivering is a sign that the body is losing heat. If shivering persists, go indoors. Know the warning signs for hypothermia, an abnormally low body temperature.

Continued exposure to cold temperatures can cause confusion, drowsiness, clumsiness and exhaustion. Know the signs and symptoms for frostbite, or injury to the body caused by freezing. Frostbite mostly affects the nose, ears, cheeks, chin, fingers and toes. Signs include tingling and numbness, white or grayish yellow areas of skin, and skin that feels waxy.

Be safe while outdoors in winter elements. Avoid ice covered walkways, be cautious while shoveling snow and clearing walkways. Avoid traveling on ice-covered roads, overpasses and bridges. Limit outdoor time for children and monitor for signs of frostbite or hypothermia. Check on family, friends and neighbors that could be at high risk of cold related injury or illness including elderly, those that are fighting an illness and people that do not have access to adequate heat. Provide proper shelter for pets. If pets or livestock must remain outdoors, provide fresh water and food supplies on a regular basis. If you become stranded in your vehicle, cover your body with extra clothing and remain in your vehicle.

Additionally, the health department offers two utility assistance programs for qualified Boone County Residents. H.E.L.P. (Heat Energy and Light Program) provides one-time emergency assistance to low income families with young children in the home. C.A.S.H. (Citizens Assisting Seniors and Handicapped) also provides emergency assistance to low-income senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

More News

Grid
List

Heritage Festival returns to Columbia
Heritage Festival returns to Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation celebrates its 41st annual Heritage Festival and Craft show Saturday and Sunday. The... More >>
1 hour ago Saturday, September 15 2018 Sep 15, 2018 Saturday, September 15, 2018 8:04:00 AM CDT September 15, 2018 in News

Trump heading to Missouri as Republicans eye key Senate seat
Trump heading to Missouri as Republicans eye key Senate seat
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — President Donald Trump is coming to Missouri as he pushes for Republican Josh Hawley to unseat... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 5:48:47 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Columbia students from the Philippines react to Super Typhoon Mangkhut
Columbia students from the Philippines react to Super Typhoon Mangkhut
COLUMBIA - Super Typhoon Mangkhut reached the Philippines Friday and will move west to China and Vietnam. According to... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 5:42:00 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Three more members of Task Force One to assist in Florence response
Three more members of Task Force One to assist in Florence response
COLUMBIA - Three more members of Missouri Task Force One have been activated to assist in Tropical Storm Florence response... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 5:28:00 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

FNF Week 4: High school football photos and videos
FNF Week 4: High school football photos and videos
COLUMBIA - After two weeks of rain, high school football players around mid-Missouri finally get to play under mostly clear... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 5:27:00 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in Friday Night Fever

St. Joseph man charged in fatal boat accident
St. Joseph man charged in fatal boat accident
ST. JOSEPH (AP) — A St. Joseph man faces two felony charges after a fatal boating accident during the Memorial... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 4:11:35 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

STEM programs and drug treatment courts are moving forward
STEM programs and drug treatment courts are moving forward
JEFFERSON CITY - House Bills 2 and 3 are now waiting for the governor's approval, to take affect in Missouri.... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 3:03:00 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Woman charged in shooting death of Springfield man
Woman charged in shooting death of Springfield man
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Springfield police say a man and woman went to the movies together hours before the man was... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 2:46:52 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

University of Missouri System announces $260 million in investments
University of Missouri System announces $260 million in investments
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri System President Mun Choi outlined a plan Friday for $260 million in investments over... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 12:07:00 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Judge orders removal of Amendment 1 from November ballot
UPDATE: Judge orders removal of Amendment 1 from November ballot
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge ordered the Missouri Secretary of State's office Friday to remove Amendment 1 from... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 11:53:00 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Missouri U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt stands by Judge Brett Kavanaugh
Missouri U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt stands by Judge Brett Kavanaugh
ST. LOUIS (AP) — U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri believes Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will be confirmed by... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 11:11:00 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Missouri lawmakers pass high school computer science bill
Missouri lawmakers pass high school computer science bill
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri high school students could apply a computer science credit toward math, science or practical... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 10:38:00 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Florence kills 5, including infant, in North Carolina, officials say
Florence kills 5, including infant, in North Carolina, officials say
(CNN) -- At least five people, including a mother and her infant, have died in North Carolina as Tropical Storm... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 9:50:00 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Manafort pleads guilty, will cooperate with special counsel
UPDATE: Manafort pleads guilty, will cooperate with special counsel
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort agreed Friday to cooperate with the special counsel's Russia investigation as... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 9:36:00 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Some Bob Evans sausage links recalled, may contain plastic
Some Bob Evans sausage links recalled, may contain plastic
XENIA, Ohio (AP) — The Agriculture Department says Bob Evans Farms is recalling nearly 47,000 pounds (21,318... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 8:58:45 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Teen charged with kicking cat like ball in Snapchat video
Teen charged with kicking cat like ball in Snapchat video
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 19-year-old has been charged with kicking a cat like it was a ball on... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 8:25:00 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Stephens College aims to address need for more physician assistants
Stephens College aims to address need for more physician assistants
COLUMBIA - Stephens College will see the first graduating class for its master's of physician assistant studies program. Administrators hope... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 7:09:00 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Dozens trapped in storm surge as Hurricane Florence makes landfall in North Carolina
Dozens trapped in storm surge as Hurricane Florence makes landfall in North Carolina
(CNN) -- Hurricane Florence has made landfall in North Carolina, but its crawling pace and overwhelming storm surges are setting... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 6:50:00 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 72°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10am 77°
11am 80°
12pm 83°
1pm 87°