Warming Centers and Shelters Open for Those in Need
COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services coordinates a network of warming and cooling centers in the
community. There are several locations in Columbia available to those who need shelter from the extreme cold. Warming Centers are available to the general public during the building's normal business hours. The public is allowed access to public areas, such as lobbies, restrooms, drinking fountains, etc. Columbia's warming centers include:
ARC (Activity and Recreation Center)
1707West Ash Street
573.874.7700
Armory Sports and Community Center
701 East Ash Street
573.874.7466
Boone County Government Center
801East Walnut
573.886.4305
Columbia/Boone City Dept of Public Health & Human Services 1005 West
Worley
573.874.7488
Columbia Public Library
100West Broadway
573.443.3161
Missouri United Methodist Church
204South 9th Street
573.443.3111
Salvation Army
1108West Ash Street
573.442.3229
Salvation Army Harbor House
602North Ann
573.442.1984
St. Francis House
901Rangeline
573.875.4913
Official Shelters provide sleeping accommodations. These locations may
or may not include meals. Columbia?s official shelters include:
New Life Evangelistic Center- men
901Wilkes Blvd
573.875.0603
Rainbow House- children only
1611Towne Dr
573.474.3558
Salvation Army Harbor House
602North Ann
573.442.1984
St. Francis House- men
901Rangeline
573.875.4913
True North- victims of domestic violence
573.875.1369
Welcome Home- veterans
1206Rangeline
573.443.8001
In order to reduce cold weather threats, consider these simple precautions:Dress warm and stay dry. Wear a hat, scarf and mittens. Stay dry to prevent excess heat loss from the body. Do not ignore shivering. Shivering is a sign that the body is losing heat. If shivering persists, go indoors. Know the warning signs for hypothermia, an abnormally low body temperature.
Continued exposure to cold temperatures can cause confusion, drowsiness, clumsiness and exhaustion. Know the signs and symptoms for frostbite, or injury to the body caused by freezing. Frostbite mostly affects the nose, ears, cheeks, chin, fingers and toes. Signs include tingling and numbness, white or grayish yellow areas of skin, and skin that feels waxy.
Be safe while outdoors in winter elements. Avoid ice covered walkways, be cautious while shoveling snow and clearing walkways. Avoid traveling on ice-covered roads, overpasses and bridges. Limit outdoor time for children and monitor for signs of frostbite or hypothermia. Check on family, friends and neighbors that could be at high risk of cold related injury or illness including elderly, those that are fighting an illness and people that do not have access to adequate heat. Provide proper shelter for pets. If pets or livestock must remain outdoors, provide fresh water and food supplies on a regular basis. If you become stranded in your vehicle, cover your body with extra clothing and remain in your vehicle.
Additionally, the health department offers two utility assistance programs for qualified Boone County Residents. H.E.L.P. (Heat Energy and Light Program) provides one-time emergency assistance to low income families with young children in the home. C.A.S.H. (Citizens Assisting Seniors and Handicapped) also provides emergency assistance to low-income senior citizens and persons with disabilities.
