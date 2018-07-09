Warming Centers Now Open In Columbia

COLUMBIA - Warming centers and shelters are now open for those in need. The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services has coordinated a network of warming and cooling centers in Columbia. Warming centers allows the public access to areas such as lobbies, restrooms, and drinking fountains.



Several shelters also provide sleeping accommodations in addition to basic needs.



The warming centers locations include: Armory Sports and Community Center, Columbia Public Library, Salvation Army, Missouri United Methodist Church, Salvation Army Harbor House, St.Francis House.



The official shelters include: New Evangelistic Center, Rainbow House (children only), Salvation Army Harbor House, St.Francis House, True North, and Welcome Home (veterans only).



The Department of Health suggests to not ignore shivering when outdoors, and if it persists to go indoors. The warming centers are open during the buildings normal business hours and the shelters throughout the night.

