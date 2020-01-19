Warming shelters to open Sunday

COLUMBIA— With a forecast for unseasonably cold weather from 7 p.m. Jan. 19 to 7 a.m. Jan. 20, the City of Columbia announced it will open a temporary overnight warming center at the Wabash Bus Station on 126 N. Tenth Street.

The overnight warming centers will serve as a resource for people unable to access local emergency shelter services, according to a statement from the city.

City staff will work closely with emergency shelter providers to "ensure low barrier access to overnight emergency shelter as the preferred option for persons experiencing unsheltered homelessness," according to the statement.

Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services also coordinates a network of warming centers accessible to the general public during normal business hours in the community during cold weather.

These warming centers include:

Activity and Recreation Center (ARC) at 1707 W. Ash St. 573-874-7700

Armory Sports and Community Center at 701 E. Ash St. 573-874-7466

Boone County Government Center at 801 E. Walnut St. 573-886-4305

Columbia/Boone County PHHS at 1005 W. Worley St. 573-874-7488

Columbia Mall at 2300 Bernadette Drive 573-445-8458

Columbia Public Library at 100 W. Broadway 573-443-3161

Salvation Army at 1108 W. Ash St. 573-442-3229

Salvation Army Harbor House at 602 N. Ann St. 573-442-1984

Harry S. Truman Memorial Veteran's Hospital is also initiating a Warm Haven program to shelter veterans overnight during extreme cold conditions, according to the statement.

Warm Haven is open from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. this weekend, and will be open to veterans and their immediate families.

To access the facility, located at 800 Hospital Drive, enter through the main hospital doors and use the phone to request entry. For more information, call the hospital at 573-814-6000.