WARNING: Missouri manufacturer's bottled wines could explode

JEFFERSON CITY - Several bottles of wine from an Eldon winery have exploded, according to federal officials.

The Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control (ATC) is warning against six of winery Casa de Loco's products: Applesauced, Bellini Gold, Coming in Hot, Kona Lover Port, OCD and Peachy Thoughts.

ATC agents said a routine inspection found unregistered wine being distributed by Casa de Loco. A confiscated bottle exploded in an ATC evidence storage room.

When investigators contacted retailers, they learned of additional explosions. Retailers also reported Casa de Loco wine bottles spontaneously breaking and leaking.

“We are continuing to investigate, however, it’s important that anyone who has these unregistered Casa de Loco products take immediate action to prevent injury,” ATC State Supervisor Dorothy Taylor said.

Casa de Loco never submitted the wines to ATC for product brand registration, which includes review and product evaluation, ATC said. Registration is required by Missouri law.

The six wines have been distributed to Missouri retailers in Camdenton, Glasgow, Keytesville, Lebanon, Newburg, Osage Beach, Salisbury, St. Joseph, St. Robert, Stoutland, Sunrise Beach, Warsaw, and Wright City.

The wines may have also been distributed directly by the winery to consumers at events in other locations.

ATC has contacted known retailers of Casa de Loco wines and suggested removing the products from their shelves. Casa de Loco told ATC it will be removing the products from retailers.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is also investigating Casa de Loco for potential health and sanitation violations at its Eldon manufacturing grounds.

The department said any person or retailer with bottles of the affected wine products should store them in a secure location.

The ATC is asking any person or business who has some of the affected Casa de Loco wines to report when and where they were purchased by calling 573-751-2964.