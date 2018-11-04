Warrant Issued for Hotel Shooting

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

An arrest warrant on assault charges has been issued for 25-year-old Curtis B. Sharp. Sharp is from the St. Louis area but his last known address was in Springfield. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous. Police spokesman Matt Brown said he did not know what relationship Sharp might have had to the shooting victims. Five men and four women were hit by bullets early Sunday when a gunman opened fire at the birthday party. More than 120 guests were inside at the time of the shooting. Police have not provided the names or ages of any victims.