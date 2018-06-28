Warrant issued for Kansas activist charged in fatal crash

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Wyandotte County authorities have issued an arrest warrant a 39-year-old community activist charged in a traffic crash that killed a teenager.

The Kansas City Star reports the warrant was issued after Tamika Pledger failed to show up for a hearing in Wyandotte County District Court. The judge also increased Pledger's bond to $100,000.

Pledger is charged with involuntary manslaughter and three counts of aggravated battery after her car struck a group of teenagers Jan. 30 in Kansas City, Kansas. Tierra Smith, a 17-year-old from Raytown, Missouri, died from her injuries about a week after the crash.

A preliminary hearing scheduled for Thursday was canceled, and Pledger's lawyer also filed a motion to withdraw from the case.

Pledger has said the crash was an accident.