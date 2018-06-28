Warrant Issued for Shooting Suspect

In a press release, the Columbia Police Department says the Boone County Prosecutor's Office requested and issued an arrest warrant for Jackson on Monday, June 4. The Major Crimes Unit has conducted interviews and recovered more evidence, which is being reviewed.

Early Saturday, June 2, officers of the Columbia Police Department responded to a shots fired call in the parking lot of Break Time on Smiley Lane. Officers arrived and found a 19-year-old male victim with a gun shot wound to the back of his head.

Right now, police don't know where Jackson is. The victim is still being treated at a local area hospital.

Those who have any information on Jackson are asked to contact the Columbia Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (573) 875-8477.