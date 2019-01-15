Warrant issued for suspect in southwest Missouri killing
JOPLIN (AP) — Authorities are looking for a suspect in a southwest Missouri killing.
The Joplin Globe reports that police have issued an arrest warrant for 33-year-old Michael Osborne, of Joplin.
He is suspected in the death of 27-year-old Shawn Rockers, who was assaulted and found Friday night in a Joplin roadway. Rockers died later at a hospital.
Osborne is 6-foot, 4 inches (about 1.8 meters and 10.15 centimeters) and weighs 217 pounds (98 kilograms). He has a forearm tattoo on each arm that when combined says "no effort." Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
More News
Grid
List
ST. LOUIS - Former Democratic Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill began her first job Tuesday since being defeated by Republican Josh... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Columbia citizens will have the chance to put their questions and concerns to city council candidates Tuesday night.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A home was damaged after an early morning fire Tuesday, but no injuries have been reported. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The government shutdown is causing those on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Food Stamp program,... More >>
in
FULTON - The Fulton Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire at 105 West Oliver Street on Monday evening.... More >>
in
Watch KOMU 8 newscasts and download the KOMU WX app for live coverage and alerts. COLUMBIA - Yes, it's... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A small business owner is challenging the current Jefferson City mayor. Tiwan Lewis is a veteran... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia's Department of Public Works said it was still working non-stop Monday to clear roads after a weekend... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The power outages people experienced over the weekend demonstrates Columbia's "luck has run out" when it comes to... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The man accused of killing a woman and sexually assaulting two others inside a suburban St.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — A Columbia woman is splitting a $99,000 prize after purchasing a winning Missouri Lottery ticket at a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Nicole Galloway began her second term as Missouri's 38th state auditor Monday afternoon. Taking the oath... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Rethinking the benefit of prisons, Missouri House leaders are backing legislation that could effectively undo... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The leader of the Missouri Republican party says the FBI should review a standoff between Kansas... More >>
in
JOPLIN (AP) — Authorities are looking for a suspect in a southwest Missouri killing. The Joplin Globe reports that... More >>
in
BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri city where 17 people died in a tour boat accident last year plans... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri House officials are putting a tight leash on which state representatives and staff members can... More >>
in
WARRENTON (AP) — A school district in eastern Missouri has voted to join a growing trend statewide and adopt... More >>
in