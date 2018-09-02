Warrant: Texas Suspect Interested in Cannibalism

HOUSTON - Officials say a man accused of stabbing more than a dozen people at a Houston-area college told investigators that he had fantasized about cannibalism and about cutting off people's faces and wearing them as masks.



According to a search warrant affidavit made public Thursday, Dylan Quick told an investigator that about week before the attack at Lone Star Community College in Cypress he had researched mass stabbings on his home computer.



The affidavit says Quick told the investigator that in preparing for the campus stabbing incident, he had sharpened things, including a hairbrush and pencils, to use as weapons.



The affidavit said investigators found several books about mass killings and serial killers in his home.



Quick is charged with three counts of aggravated assault.