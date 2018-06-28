Warrants for Couple Whose Baby Injured by Ferret

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (AP) - Arrest warrants have been issued for a Grain Valley couple whose daughter lost several fingers to a pet ferret in January.

The warrants were issued after Ryan and Carrie Waldo did not appear for pre-trial conferences last Friday.

However, their attorney, Dan Miller, told The Kansas City Star that the couple did not willfully disobey the court. He says it's all a communication problem that he hopes to have the case back before the court soon.

The Waldos were arrested in January after authorities found their ferret had chewed on their 4-month-old child's hands, leaving only two thumbs and part of a pinkie remaining.

They were charged in June with first-degree child endangerment. The couple has pleaded not guilty.