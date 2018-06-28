Warren Buffett Shares Diagnosis of Early Prostate Cancer with Investors

OMAHA, Neb. - Warren Buffett is telling shareholders in an open letter he has been diagnosed with early-stage prostate cancer. The 81-year-old billionaire investor and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. says in the letter, released Tuesday, that his condition is "not remotely life-threatening" or debilitating.

Buffett's letter says he and his doctors have decided on a two-month treatment plan to begin in mid-July. Buffett says he was diagnosed April 11 and has received tests including a CAT scan, a bone scan and an MRI. He says he feels "great -- as if I were in my normal excellent health."

The cancer was detected with a routine prostate cancer test.

(Image Courtesy of CNBC.com)