Warrensburg Businesses Prepare for Presidential Visit

WARRENSBURG - Business owners in downtown were prepping early Wednesday morning for the presidential visit. President Barack Obama is scheduled to speak around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday on the University of Central Missouri campus.

The Old Drum Coffeehouse and Bakery in Warrensburg made special presidential cookies for the event.

Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce President Tammy Long said she thinks the visit will bring in extra business for the town.