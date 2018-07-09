Warrensburg Man Dies in Johnson County Crash

JOHNSON COUNTY - 27-year-old Brandon Morrow died after driving eastbound into the westbound lanes of U.S. 50 at approximately 12:53 a.m. Sunday. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the vehicle Morrow was driving traveled over a slight hill crest in the road and struck another vehicle head-on.

That vehicle had three occupants, and the highway patrol said all suffered serious injuries. The Johnson County sheriff pronounced Morrow dead at the scene of the crash. The highway patrol also said he was not wearing a seatbelt.