Warrenton doctor sentenced for illegal opioid prescriptions

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — An eastern Missouri doctor has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for prescribing fentanyl and other opioids to women with whom he had personal relationships who had no medical need for the drugs.

The doctor, 62-year-old Philip Dean of Warrenton, pleaded guilty in August to federal charges of illegally distributing opiate medications and making a false statement to the Medicare program. He was sentenced Tuesday.

One of the women lost her nursing license due to prescription drug abuse and was involved in several accidents while under the influence of prescriptions before Dean began treating her. Still, Dean prescribed a fentanyl spray for use by cancer patients, even though she did not have cancer.

Dean also was ordered to pay restitution of $312,000 to Medicare and Medicaid programs.

