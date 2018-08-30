Warrenton Fire District Treasurer Accused of Theft

WARRENTON (AP) - The treasurer of an eastern Missouri fire protection district is charged with stealing more than $6,000 from the account.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 41-year-old Kerre Lynn McCormick of Warrenton is accused of writing and signing checks to get cash from the Warrenton Fire Protection District's Explorer Fund, and using that money to pay personal bills.

The fire chief discovered last month that the account was overdrawn. The account funds the Explorers, young people who volunteer to help and learn about being part of the fire department.

McCormick did not have a listed attorney as of Tuesday afternoon.