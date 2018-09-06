Wash. State Woman Charged with Stalking Clay Aiken

RALEIGH, N.C. - A woman from Washington state has been charged with stalking singer Clay Aiken at his home in North Carolina.

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Thursday that 57-year-old Barbara Jean Saylor of Kirkland, Wash., was charged with trespassing and misdemeanor stalking.

Deputies responded to a call from Aiken's home on April 3. They were told a woman had scaled a security fence and entered Aiken's property.

Authorities say she was ordered to leave when she was seen looking through the windows of the home. They say the woman left after being told that law enforcement was notified.

Saylor was released on $5,000 bond. It wasn't clear if she has an attorney.