Wash U. Researchers Get $4 Million Grant

8 years 2 months 3 weeks ago Friday, May 18 2012 May 18, 2012 Friday, May 18, 2012 3:30:00 AM CDT May 18, 2012 in News
Source: AP
By: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two researchers at Washington University in St. Louis are getting $4 million from Susan G. Komen for the Cure for breast cancer research.


The organization on Thursday announced $58 million in research funding. That includes funding to Matthew Ellis and Pascal Meier of Washington University, who are trying to better identify which women with ER-positive breast cancer are at the highest risk for late recurrence.


The St. Louis researchers will then target those at high risk in an effort to find more-effective therapies. The team will study changes in DNA structure of breast cancer cells versus normal cells. They hope to develop better ways to kill the breast cancer cells before they spread.

