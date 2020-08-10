Wash U. Researchers Get $4 Million Grant
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two researchers at Washington University in St. Louis are getting $4 million from Susan G. Komen for the Cure for breast cancer research.
The organization on Thursday announced $58 million in research funding. That includes funding to Matthew Ellis and Pascal Meier of Washington University, who are trying to better identify which women with ER-positive breast cancer are at the highest risk for late recurrence.
The St. Louis researchers will then target those at high risk in an effort to find more-effective therapies. The team will study changes in DNA structure of breast cancer cells versus normal cells. They hope to develop better ways to kill the breast cancer cells before they spread.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Police arrested two people in suspected connection with a Sunday night burglary. Columbia police responded to a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Ahead of a 5:30 p.m. Board of Education meeting Monday, Columbia Public Schools administrators are recommending a delayed... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services issued licenses to four new medical marijuana facilities. The... More >>
in
Ferguson, MO (KMOV) -- Sunday marks six years since 18-year-old Micheal Brown was killed in Ferguson. His death not only... More >>
in
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — A 34-year-old man who police say held his 11-month-old son hostage while standing on a Missouri... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Lebanon's government stepped down on Monday night, less than a week after a massive explosion in Beirut killed... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Michelle Obama recently revealed that because of the pandemic and racial injustice in the US, she has been... More >>
in
PITTSBURGH — Major League Baseball has postponed scheduled games between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates after... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- As classes are preparing to begin, the conversation around in-person or online classes intensifies for some. Tuesday ,... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services issued new guidelines for the rest of the month that begin... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – A Korean War veteran won his latest battle on Thursday. Harold Clark, formerly with the U.S. Army,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Businesses are seeing an influx of customer traffic because college students and their families are back in town. ... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the deaths of two men found with gunshot wounds in a backyard... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating shots fired in downtown Columbia early Sunday morning. According to a news release from... More >>
in
MORGAN COUNTY - A Gravois Mills man is dead after being ejected from his vehicle Saturday night. According to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The call to improve community policing is on the rise, especially in the wake of nationwide protests after... More >>
in