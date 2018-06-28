Washington, Mo., Joins List of Smoke-Free Towns

By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON, Mo. (AP) - Another Missouri town is going smoke-free.

The city council in Washington, Mo., voted last week to prohibit indoor smoking at restaurants, bars, businesses and other public places.

The Washington Missourian reports the law is effective April 15. Joette Reidy of Breathe Easy Washington presented petitions signed by 1,800 residents in support of the measure.

Twenty-nine cities and towns in Missouri prohibit smoking in public places.