Washington's Constitution to Tour US Libraries

WASHINGTON (AP) - George Washington's personal copy of the Constitution is going on tour to visit presidential libraries across the country.

The National Archives and Washington's Mount Vernon estate announced the first president's bound copy of the "Acts of Congress" will visit 13 presidential libraries. The 106-page book includes Washington's handwritten notes penciled in the margins.

The book includes the Constitution, Bill of Rights and other legislation passed in the first session of Congress. It's emblazoned with Washington's bookplate.

The tour began Friday at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif. It will continue on to the presidential libraries of Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Dwight Eisenhower and others. The tour concludes in September with a display at the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library in Missouri.