Washington's Trial Date Pushed Back

COLUMBIA - Derrick Washington's criminal case hit another delay Friday as the former MU running back's lawyer requested to push back the trial date. Washington was not in court when his lawyer made that and other requests. He was supposed to have a preliminary hearing for his felony deviate sexual assault charge.

Washington's charged with sexually assaulting a former tutor. His lawyer, Chris Slusher, requested to waive Friday's preliminary hearing for that charge, and the judge approved that request.

The other two charges Washington faces are third degree domestic assault charges, both misdemeanors, against an ex-girlfriend.

A trial was set to begin Friday, but the judge pushed back the trial date to December 8. The judge did not approve Slusher's request to waive the arraignment for the felony case, scheduled for Monday.

Slusher refused to speak to KOMU 8 News on camera, but did tell our reporter he felt confident the trial would end in Washington's favor.