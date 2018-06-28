Washington's Trial Postponed

COLUMBIA- Derrick Washington appeared this morning for his preliminary hearing regarding bond. Judge Deborah Daniels increased Washington's domestic assault bond from $1,000 to $10,000.



State prosecutors wanted to increase the $4,500 bond on his sexual assault charge to $25,000 dollars. Daniels denied the request.



Washington has been ordered by the judge to appear at all future hearings and must not contact the victims in the charges. Daniels decided to delay to the trial and hold a new hearing on November 5th.



The November hearing will decide the new trial date and subpoenas for witnesses in both cases.



