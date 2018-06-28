Washington State Man Dies While Driving on I-70

CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Washington state man died Friday when he suffered a medical condition while driving and the Ford Econoline van he was driving ran off the side of the road and hit an embankment.

Douglas A. Perryman, 66, of Tacoma, Wash. was travelling eastbound on Interstate 70 near mile marker 152, just east of Kingdom City, when the incident occurred around 3 p.m.

Perryman was transported to Callaway County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The State Highway Patrol classified the crash as a non-traffic fatality.