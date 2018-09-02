Washington University Fraternity Gets Suspended

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A fraternity at Washington University has been suspended after a university police investigation found "significant violations."

The university said in a statement Thursday that the violations by the Phi Chapter of the Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity were discovered as part of an investigation by the Washington University Police Department and that the investigation is continuing.

The university said it wouldn't be commenting further until the investigation is completed and reviewed by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's office.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/Lw4Dbg ) that the fraternity was recently disbanded by its national office, which said the fraternity hasn't done enough to deal with hazing and drug use.