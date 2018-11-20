Washington University Launches Alzheimer's Trial

ST. LOUIS (AP)- Researchers at Washington University in St. Louis are launching a clinical trial to see if new drug treatments given before dementia can prevent Alzheimer's disease.

The trial will test two new drug treatments. It is led by Dr. Randall Bateman, a neurology professor at the Washington University School of Medicine.

Funding is a mix of private and public money, including a $1.5 million grant from the National Institutes of Health and a $4.2 million grant from the Alzheimer's Association.

University officials say research in recent years has indicated that prevention is more likely to succeed than treatment after cognitive impairment.