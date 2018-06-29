Washington University Receives Grant

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis institution is getting $26 million for research into leukemia.

Officials at Siteman Cancer Center at Washington University School of Medicine announced the grants on Thursday.

One award is a five-year, $14.3 million grant to help scientists identify the genetic changes involved in development and progression of acute myeloid leukemia, the most common type of acute leukemia in adults. Researchers hope the study leads to more personalized treatment for patients.

The other award is an $11.3 million, five-year grant to help bring investigational treatments into clinical trials.