WashU student charged with DWI, hit-and-run

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 22-year-old student at Washington University in St. Louis has been charged with assault and drunken driving in a hit-and-run that injured two classmates.

Police say senior Julian Phan of Needham, Massachusetts, struck sophomores Richard Lee and Shana Zucker in a crosswalk as they returned from an off-campus formal on a Sunday night in late April. KTVI-TV reports that Lee suffered a broken leg and injured his liver, while Zucker had a concussion and broken finger.

Phan first hit a bus before striking the students. Witnesses say the former dean's list student was speeding.

Online court records don't yet list an attorney for Phan, who was jailed Thursday on a $20,000 bond.